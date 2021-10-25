$3.32 Billion in Sales Expected for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will announce sales of $3.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CSX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.42 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.24 billion. CSX reported sales of $2.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year sales of $12.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.33 billion to $12.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.03 billion to $13.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.35.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in CSX by 12.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CSX by 5.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CSX by 3.6% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 5.1% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.79. 221,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,184,462. CSX has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

