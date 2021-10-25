$3.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to announce $3.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.81 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full-year sales of $13.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.83 billion to $13.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.19 billion to $12.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RS. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

NYSE RS traded up $3.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.02 and a 200 day moving average of $155.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a one year low of $105.01 and a one year high of $181.21.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 786.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

