$3.75 Million in Sales Expected for Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2021

Brokerages expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) to report $3.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year sales of $5.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $10.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $34.30 million, with estimates ranging from $2.47 million to $61.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05.

A number of analysts have commented on PRVB shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Provention Bio by 407.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Provention Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Provention Bio stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,182. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $396.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 3.01. Provention Bio has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $20.05.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provention Bio (PRVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.