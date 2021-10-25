$3.75 Million in Sales Expected for Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) to report $3.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year sales of $5.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $10.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $34.30 million, with estimates ranging from $2.47 million to $61.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05.

A number of analysts have commented on PRVB shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Provention Bio by 407.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Provention Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Provention Bio stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,182. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $396.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 3.01. Provention Bio has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $20.05.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

