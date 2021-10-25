30,000 Shares in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of Oasis Midstream Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,901,000. Cushing Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $1,104,000. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $1,063,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 330.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 43,010 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 71,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 32,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

OMP stock opened at $24.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.52. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $35.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.39.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 35.11% and a net margin of 38.74%. The business had revenue of $95.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

