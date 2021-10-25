30,733 Shares in iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR) Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 30,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENOR. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 264.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,141 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Norway ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 112.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after acquiring an additional 191,147 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Norway ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Norway ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Shares of ENOR stock opened at $31.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average of $28.88. iShares MSCI Norway ETF has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $28.33.

