32,061,223 Shares in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Purchased by Amundi

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,061,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,061,000. Amundi owned about 2.37% of CNH Industrial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 54.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,870,000 after buying an additional 625,005 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 1,082.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,353,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,301,000 after buying an additional 3,069,552 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 15.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 649.3% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 186,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 161,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 235.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 159,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 111,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNHI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,137. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 75.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.47.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

