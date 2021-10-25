3,341,600 Shares in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,341,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,578,000. Fmr LLC owned about 0.12% of Payoneer Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYO. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at about $519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PAYO. William Blair began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

Shares of PAYO stock opened at $8.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.40. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $110.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.94 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Payoneer Global Profile

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

