34,289,130 Shares in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Purchased by Amundi

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 34,289,130 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $448,501,000. Amundi owned approximately 1.66% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 10.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.61. The stock had a trading volume of 62,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552,389. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $15.34.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 3.56%. Analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.65.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

