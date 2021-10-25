350,000 Shares in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Bought by Albar Capital Ltd

Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,363,000. Albar Capital Ltd owned about 0.28% of Cornerstone Building Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,154.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNR opened at $14.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 2.10. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, CEO James S. Metcalf bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Ball acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $366,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 399,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,848,411.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cornerstone Building Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

