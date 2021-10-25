351,828 Shares in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Bought by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 351,828 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,536,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Fortive at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,505,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,004,000 after purchasing an additional 32,898 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 8.9% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 62,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth $488,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Finally, Taurus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 30.4% during the second quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 193,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,515,000 after purchasing an additional 45,160 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $74.40 on Monday. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.82 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.40%.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.82.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

