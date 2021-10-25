35,199 Shares in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.07% of Corner Growth Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth $34,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

COOL stock opened at $9.74 on Monday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $10.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

