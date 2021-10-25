4,506,862 Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Acquired by Amundi

Amundi purchased a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,506,862 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,891,000. salesforce.com makes up about 0.8% of Amundi’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Amundi owned approximately 0.49% of salesforce.com as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total transaction of $6,633,609.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,946 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,447.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.51, for a total transaction of $4,850,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 776,457 shares of company stock worth $204,932,295. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Truist boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.63.

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $293.09. The stock had a trading volume of 25,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,272,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $286.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $295.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.62.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

