468,127 Shares in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 468,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.93% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCRN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at about $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II alerts:

DCRN stock opened at $9.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.88. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DCRN shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.