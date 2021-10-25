5,709 Shares in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,888,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,601,000 after buying an additional 192,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 6.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,751,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,827,000 after purchasing an additional 166,430 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,467,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,197,000 after purchasing an additional 126,102 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 18.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,248,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,196,000 after purchasing an additional 355,120 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 21.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,114,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,858,000 after purchasing an additional 367,066 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPX stock opened at $47.92 on Monday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.77 and its 200-day moving average is $41.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.85%.

In related news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $2,447,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,636 shares of company stock worth $14,126,665 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.68.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

