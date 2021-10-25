5,841 Shares in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Purchased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in DXC Technology by 291.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DXC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.31.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.99 per share, with a total value of $48,983.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,857.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 17,791 shares of company stock worth $684,089. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC opened at $34.57 on Monday. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.65. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

