$619.43 Million in Sales Expected for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to announce $619.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nordson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $629.20 million and the lowest is $609.00 million. Nordson reported sales of $558.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year sales of $2.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.50.

In related news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,148,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Nordson by 136.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Nordson by 37.5% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Nordson in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $256.13. 156,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,838. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. Nordson has a twelve month low of $178.60 and a twelve month high of $257.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.96 and a 200 day moving average of $223.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

