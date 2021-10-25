621,648 Shares in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 621,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,986,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Kismet Acquisition Three as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three during the second quarter valued at about $4,835,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three during the second quarter valued at about $2,408,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three during the second quarter valued at about $963,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three during the second quarter valued at about $967,000.

NASDAQ KIII opened at $9.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.97.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

