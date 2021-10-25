$671.82 Million in Sales Expected for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will post sales of $671.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $673.30 million and the lowest is $670.33 million. Primerica posted sales of $566.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $654.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.60 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 23.32%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.83.

Shares of PRI traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.37. 695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,362. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.48. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $107.63 and a fifty-two week high of $171.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.69 and its 200-day moving average is $153.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $533,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 22,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,386.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $228,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,413.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Primerica by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 333,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,311,000 after acquiring an additional 19,678 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Primerica by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Primerica by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Primerica by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

