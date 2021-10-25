73,369 Shares in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 73,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at $152,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at $183,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at $421,000. 35.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centerra Gold stock opened at $8.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a PE ratio of -6.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.30. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.80.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $202.26 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. Equities analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.0556 dividend. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 14.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CGAU. Scotiabank raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC upgraded Centerra Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

