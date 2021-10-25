8,000 Shares in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 282,700.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the first quarter worth $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the second quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 18,701 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $477,997.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,553 shares in the company, valued at $985,414.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 22,596 shares of company stock worth $565,129 in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDMO stock opened at $26.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 325.04 and a beta of 2.19. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $28.36.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

