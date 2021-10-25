8,000 Shares in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Bought by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cortexyme by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,765,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,571,000 after buying an additional 109,706 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cortexyme by 1,469.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 62,323 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cortexyme by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,566,000 after buying an additional 59,471 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,996,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,990,000 after purchasing an additional 42,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRTX opened at $59.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.92 and a 200 day moving average of $62.86. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $121.98.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher P. Lowe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.31, for a total value of $2,096,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher P. Lowe sold 4,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $488,855.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,247,246. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Cortexyme from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cortexyme in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cortexyme has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Cortexyme Profile

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

