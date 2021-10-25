$805.69 Million in Sales Expected for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) will report $805.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $808.93 million and the lowest is $802.45 million. Trip.com Group posted sales of $805.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full year sales of $3.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $5.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. CLSA reduced their target price on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.62.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $30.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.30. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,184,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,432,000 after purchasing an additional 263,675 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 258.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 216,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 156,387 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $557,000. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

