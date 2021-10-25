8,367 Shares in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Purchased by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,367 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Select Medical by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,052,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,987,000 after purchasing an additional 285,142 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,220,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,631,000 after acquiring an additional 32,420 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,734,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $33.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $43.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day moving average is $37.44.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.46%.

In other news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $5,043,337.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $362,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $869,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

