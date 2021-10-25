$897.30 Million in Sales Expected for H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) will report sales of $897.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $889.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $903.60 million. H.B. Fuller posted sales of $777.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full year sales of $3.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover H.B. Fuller.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $826.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.40 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on FUL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

In related news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $331,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $993,750. 4.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUL. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FUL opened at $69.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.88. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $44.54 and a 1-year high of $70.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.1675 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is presently 23.59%.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H.B. Fuller (FUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.