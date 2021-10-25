9,028 Shares in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Acquired by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,882,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,352,000 after buying an additional 59,075 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,610,000 after buying an additional 83,086 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $191.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.18. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.38 and a twelve month high of $229.18. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 16.23%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CASY. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.18.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

