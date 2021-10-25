94,810 Shares in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Purchased by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 94,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth about $421,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,535 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 259,246 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,335,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,643,000 after purchasing an additional 176,384 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 112,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 54,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,054,000. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBLK. HC Wainwright began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK opened at $21.58 on Monday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.70.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $311.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.50 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.97%. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 1,647.06%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

