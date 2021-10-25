AB Electrolux (publ)’s (ELUXY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ELUXY. Zacks Investment Research lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Friday, September 17th. Cheuvreux downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Pareto Securities raised AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AB Electrolux (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.53.

ELUXY opened at $45.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.18. AB Electrolux has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

