Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Holdings Lifted by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $79.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

