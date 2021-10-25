Acute Angle Cloud 24 Hour Volume Reaches $182,187.00 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 25th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $182,187.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,768.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,129.44 or 0.06578876 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $195.19 or 0.00310977 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $619.76 or 0.00987387 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.52 or 0.00088451 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $291.54 or 0.00464477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.36 or 0.00276185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.78 or 0.00265714 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005140 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.