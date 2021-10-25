AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,603,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281,037 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $43,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 140.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 788,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,977,000 after buying an additional 460,248 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at $3,467,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth about $393,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 100.0% during the first quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 25.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,155,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,468,000 after purchasing an additional 237,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet cut AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Shares of AHCO opened at $25.60 on Monday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $41.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -54.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.03 million. The firm’s revenue was up 165.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.