AdEx Network Trading Up 1.2% Over Last Week (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 25th. AdEx Network has a total market cap of $71.05 million and approximately $7.38 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AdEx Network has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One AdEx Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00000952 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00051234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.98 or 0.00213364 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005034 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.16 or 0.00105356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00010946 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network (CRYPTO:ADX) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 139,675,820 coins and its circulating supply is 131,233,344 coins. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

