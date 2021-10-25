Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Raised by Heard Capital LLC

Heard Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,732 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 9.0% of Heard Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Heard Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $39,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 110.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 289,374 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $137,559,000 after acquiring an additional 152,168 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Adobe by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,792,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Adobe by 49.2% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 2,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total value of $303,394.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,910.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,736 shares of company stock valued at $27,772,516. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $643.96. 22,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $673.88. The company has a market cap of $306.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $628.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $574.83.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price target (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.57.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

