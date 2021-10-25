ADTRAN (ADTN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $143.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.20 million. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 3.29%. On average, analysts expect ADTRAN to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

NASDAQ ADTN opened at $17.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.92 million, a P/E ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 1.40. ADTRAN has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $24.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 169,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADTN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.17 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.