Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.48.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 437,420 shares of company stock valued at $46,851,432. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 835,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $65,572,000 after acquiring an additional 66,287 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 200,121 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,223,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $96,013,000 after buying an additional 74,845 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 34,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $119.82 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $122.49. The company has a market cap of $145.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

