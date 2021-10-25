Advisory Services Network LLC Buys New Shares in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 33.5% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 31,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 5.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 33.6% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 277,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,995,000 after purchasing an additional 69,910 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the second quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 20.4% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NWN opened at $46.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.30 and a 200-day moving average of $52.09. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46. Northwest Natural Holding has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $56.75.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.482 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

In other news, Director Malia H. Wasson purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $111,887.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

