Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,816,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,592 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 61.0% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,897,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,814,000 after acquiring an additional 719,194 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 155.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,063,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after acquiring an additional 647,418 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 52.2% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,459,000 after acquiring an additional 198,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 99.2% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 551,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,091,000 after acquiring an additional 274,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SQM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.71.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $52.41 on Monday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $35.43 and a 12 month high of $60.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 63.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.00%.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

