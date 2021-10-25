Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases Shares of 370 FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

NASDAQ:FARO opened at $69.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.21 and a beta of 1.33. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $97.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.61.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.07 million. FARO Technologies had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. Analysts predict that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

