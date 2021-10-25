Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases Shares of 567 Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 55.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 7.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $525,004.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.88.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $37.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.90 and a 200-day moving average of $45.39. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. The company’s revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

