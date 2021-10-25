Advisory Services Network LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 110,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 172.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 7.9% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 71,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VRT opened at $24.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.11. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.00, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

