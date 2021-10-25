Advisory Services Network LLC Takes $32,000 Position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,154 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Separately, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 14.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJT stock opened at $6.27 on Monday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 352.49% and a net margin of 92.18%. The business had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.0464 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

