Advisory Services Network LLC Takes Position in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in LifeVantage by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in LifeVantage by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in LifeVantage by 309.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in LifeVantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in LifeVantage during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. 39.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $6.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.67. LifeVantage Co. has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $12.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.42.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. LifeVantage had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 40.23%. The firm had revenue of $54.78 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that LifeVantage Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

