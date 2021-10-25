AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,412 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in AerCap were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,903,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 45,740 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in AerCap by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in AerCap in the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

AER opened at $64.48 on Monday. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $64.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.36, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.97.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.