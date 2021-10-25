Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Upgraded at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AEOXF has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank cut Aeroports de Paris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cheuvreux cut Aeroports de Paris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Sell.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEOXF opened at $131.00 on Thursday. Aeroports de Paris has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.26.

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, build, and management of commercial airports. The company is responsible for the organization, operation, and development of civilian air transport in the Île-de-France region. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail & Services, Real Estate, International & Airport Developments, and Other Activities.

