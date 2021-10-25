Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Upgraded to Neutral by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AEOXF. Cheuvreux cut shares of Aeroports de Paris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Aeroports de Paris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Sell.

Get Aeroports de Paris alerts:

AEOXF opened at $131.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.26. Aeroports de Paris has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $154.50.

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, build, and management of commercial airports. The company is responsible for the organization, operation, and development of civilian air transport in the Île-de-France region. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail & Services, Real Estate, International & Airport Developments, and Other Activities.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Aeroports de Paris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeroports de Paris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.