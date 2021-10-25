Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Raised to $170.00 at Mizuho

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affirm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.00.

AFRM stock opened at $155.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Affirm has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $160.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.34.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Affirm had a negative net margin of 48.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.07%. The firm had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.39 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Affirm will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Affirm by 898.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

