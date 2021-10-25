Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

Get Agree Realty alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.41.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $70.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.26 and a 200-day moving average of $71.21. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $75.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 0.31.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. Research analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.227 dividend. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 80.50%.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.56 per share, for a total transaction of $247,945.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 20,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.73 per share, with a total value of $1,373,090.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 30,443 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,283. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 783.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 295.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 378.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agree Realty (ADC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.