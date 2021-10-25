Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $190.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.02% from the company’s current price.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.56.

ABNB opened at $166.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $104.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.34. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total value of $23,999,736.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 388,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,891,011.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $129,388,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,535,826.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,405,632 shares of company stock valued at $214,286,004. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in Airbnb by 4.0% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Airbnb by 8.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 81.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Airbnb by 3.8% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Airbnb by 5.5% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

