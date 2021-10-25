Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Airtel Africa from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

AAF stock opened at GBX 98.70 ($1.29) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Airtel Africa has a one year low of GBX 58.16 ($0.76) and a one year high of GBX 105 ($1.37). The stock has a market cap of £3.71 billion and a PE ratio of 12.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 95.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 85.38.

Airtel Africa Plc provides telecommunication and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East and Central Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as payments, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

