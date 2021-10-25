Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. is engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts. It operating segment consists of Aisin Seiki Group, Aisin Takaoka Group, Aisin AW Group, Advics Group and Others. Aisin Seiki Group segment provides general automotive parts and services, life and amenity-related equipment, public works and petroleum sales. Aisin Takaoka Group segment handles engine and brake cast components. Aisin AW Group deals with automatic transmissions and car navigation systems. Advics Group segment offers brake components. Others segment includes automotive parts lineup, energy systems, mainstay products for the major group companies, life and amenity products. Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Kariya, Japan. “

Shares of ASEKY stock opened at $36.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Aisin has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.22.

Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter. Aisin had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aisin will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aisin Company Profile

Aisin Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts. It operates through the following segments: Aisin Seiki Group, Aisin Takaoka Group, Aisin AW Group, Advics Group, and Others. The Aisin Seiki Group segment provides general automotive parts and services, life and amenity-related equipment, public works, and petroleum sales.

