Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Shares Bought by Silverback Asset Management LLC

Silverback Asset Management LLC raised its position in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 922,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 207,905 shares during the quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Akoustis Technologies were worth $9,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 16,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of AKTS stock opened at $7.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $369.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.40. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $19.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.85% and a negative net margin of 667.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 501.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $56,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,698 shares of company stock worth $126,237. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

